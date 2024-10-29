AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) standing at $8.38, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.7% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $110.89 million, showing a 12.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.24 per share and a revenue of $438.08 million, demonstrating changes of +242.86% and +15.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.31.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.