AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) standing at $7.71, reflecting a +0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.5%.

The company's stock has dropped by 11.55% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $109.74 million, indicating a 3.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.26 per share and a revenue of $457.33 million, signifying shifts of 0% and +4.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.