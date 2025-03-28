AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) closed at $8.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $109.74 million, reflecting a 3.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $457.33 million, signifying shifts of +7.69% and +4.19%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 36.36% downward. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.54. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.75 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.