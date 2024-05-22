AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (Symbol: AVDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.92, changing hands as low as $10.89 per share. AvidXchange Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.88 per share, with $13.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.93.

