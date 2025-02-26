AVIDXCHANGE Earnings Results: $AVDX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVIDXCHANGE ($AVDX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $115,440,000, missing estimates of $117,044,051 by $-1,604,051.

AVIDXCHANGE Insider Trading Activity

AVIDXCHANGE insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 123,254 shares for an estimated $1,224,684 .

. ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,219 shares for an estimated $469,713 .

. JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,797 shares for an estimated $350,040 .

. TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $346,034 .

. RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $300,872 .

. JAMES E HAUSMAN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,287

DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,525 shares for an estimated $214,024 .

. TERESA MACKINTOSH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,716 shares for an estimated $156,783.

AVIDXCHANGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of AVIDXCHANGE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

