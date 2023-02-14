Markets
RNA

Avidity's AOC 1020 Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

February 14, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to AOC 1020 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy or FSHD.

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is a serious, rare, hereditary muscle-weakening condition marked by life-long, progressive loss of muscle function that causes significant pain, fatigue, and disability.

AOC 1020 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE clinical trial in adults with FSHD and is the company's second muscle-targeting small interfering RNA AOC in clinical development.

Avidity plans to share data from a preliminary assessment of AOC 1020 in about half of study participants from the FORTITUDE trial in the first half of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.