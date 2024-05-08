News & Insights

Markets
RNA

Avidity Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Its Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Drug Candidate

May 08, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) Wednesday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to delpacibart etedesiran (AOC 1001), the company's lead drug candidate for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

AOC 1001 is designed to treat the root cause of DM1, an underrecognized, progressive and often fatal neuromuscular disease with no approved therapies available now.

The company had reported positive long-term data from the Phase 2 MARINA-OLE study of AOC 1001, showing reversal of disease progression in people with DM1. Avidity plans to initiate Phase 3 HARBOR study for AOC 1001 this quarter.

AOC 1001 has previously been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA and Orphan designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of DM1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.