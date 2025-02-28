Avidity Biosciences Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Avidity Biosciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.47% increase from the previous average price target of $68.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Avidity Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $72.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Avidity Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product, AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

Avidity Biosciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Avidity Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.1%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3441.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

