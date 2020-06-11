Avidity Biosciences, a preclinical biotech developing antibody therapies for muscle disorders, raised $259 million by offering 14.4 million shares at $18, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $17 to $18. Earlier on Thursday, the La Jolla, CA-based company raised the proposed IPO range and the shares on offer to 12 million; it originally planned to offer 10 million shares at $14 to $16. Avidity Biosciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RNA. Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Avidity Biosciences prices further upsized IPO at $18, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



