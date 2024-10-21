Avidity Biosciences price target raised to $78 from $56 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Avidity Biosciences (RNA) to $78 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model and corresponding estimates in conjunction with its Q3 earnings preview.
