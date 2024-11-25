Avidity Biosciences initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated coverage of Avidity Biosciences (RNA) with an Outperform rating and $67 price target The company had a “transformational year” given proof of concepts across three indications. Despite the big stock move, RBC sees further upside given Avidit’s “three relatively de-risked assets and a platform poised to deliver for other indications and attract strategic interest,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.