Avidity Biosciences Announces Positive AOC 1001 Data In Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) announced new positive AOC 1001 data demonstrating improvement in multiple additional functional endpoints and favorable long-term safety and tolerability in people living with myotonic dystrophy type 1 or DM1.

With new long-term safety data from over 200 infusions totaling 46.2 patient-years of exposure, AOC 1001 continues to demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability with most adverse events (AEs) mild to moderate.

AOC 1001, Avidity's lead clinical program utilizing its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates or AOC platform, is designed to address the root cause of DM1, an underrecognized, progressive and often fatal neuromuscular disease with no approved therapies.

The company is finalizing the Phase 3 study design and global regulatory path for AOC 1001 and look forward to sharing a first look at efficacy data from the MARINA-OLE study in the first half of 2024.

The company continues to advance its DMD and FSHD clinical development programs and plan to report data from all three of its programs by mid-2024 while continuing to expand its discovery and development pipeline.

In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration eased the partial clinical hold on AOC 1001, allowing Avidity to double the number of participants in the MARINA-OLE study receiving 4 mg/kg of AOC 1001 from 12 to 24 participants. Data from the 12 participants dose-escalated from 2 mg/kg to 4 mg/kg of AOC 1001 as part of the easement of the partial clinical hold showed no neurological events and no MRI changes following dosing. The company continues to work as quickly as possible to resolve the partial clinical hold.

