Avidity Announces Fast Track Designation For AOC 104 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) said the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in people with mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping or DMD44. AOC 1044 is being assessed in the Phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 clinical trial.

The company plans to share results from the healthy volunteer portion of the EXPLORE44 trial in the second half of 2023.

EXPLORE44 is expected to enroll approximately 40 healthy volunteers and 24 participants with DMD44, ages seven to 27 years old.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.