Avidity Accelerates Phase 3 HARBOR Study Initiation To Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) reported positive long-term AOC 1001 data from the MARINA open-label extension trial showing reversal of disease progression in people living with myotonic dystrophy type 1 across multiple endpoints including vHOT, muscle strength and activities of daily living when compared to END-DM1 natural history data. The company is accelerating the Phase 3 HARBOR trial initiation to the second quarter of 2024.

Avidity also announced delpacibart etedesiran as the approved international nonproprietary name of AOC 1001, abbreviated as del-desiran.

