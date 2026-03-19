Is Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 847 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AVBC has moved about 13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 5.8% on average. As we can see, Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH). The stock is up 0.4% year-to-date.

In Avidbank Holdings Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 73 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.1% so far this year, meaning that AVBC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Avidbank Holdings Inc. falls under the Banks - West industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avidia Bancorp, Inc. and Avidbank Holdings Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.