Is Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AVBH has returned 20.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 12.8% on average. As we can see, Avidbank Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Morgan Stanley (MS). The stock has returned 30.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Morgan Stanley's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avidbank Holdings Inc. belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.6% so far this year, so AVBH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +31.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Avidbank Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.