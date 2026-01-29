Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) reported revenue of $26.78 million, up 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -14.1%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin : 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.1%.

: 4.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.1%. Efficiency ratio : 51.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.6%.

: 51.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.6%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total Non-Interest Income : $1.77 million compared to the $1.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.77 million compared to the $1.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income: $25.01 million versus $24.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Avidbank Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Avidbank Holdings here>>>

Shares of Avidbank Holdings have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

