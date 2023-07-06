Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 19.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.98% from the latest reported closing price of 16.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidbank Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBH is 0.67%, an increase of 115.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.42% to 1,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 696K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBH by 103,685.17% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 83K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 52K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 96.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVBH by 2,645.08% over the last quarter.

