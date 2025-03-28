Is Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AVBH has returned about 3.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This means that Avidbank Holdings Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (BTLCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.

In British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avidbank Holdings Inc. belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that AVBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -3.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Avidbank Holdings Inc. and British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

