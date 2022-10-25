Avid Technology Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.40, changing hands as high as $28.64 per share. Avid Technology, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVID's low point in its 52 week range is $20.83 per share, with $37.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.25.

