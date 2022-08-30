Avid Technology Rises 12% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) are up more than 12% Tuesday morning at $27.02, on the news of it getting added to the S&P SmallCap 600.

The stock will be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1.

Avid Technology develops software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution.

AVID has traded in the range of $20.83- $37.31 in the last 1 year.

