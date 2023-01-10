Avid Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVID

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.42, changing hands as low as $26.99 per share. Avid Technology, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVID's low point in its 52 week range is $20.83 per share, with $37.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.27.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MH
Institutional Holders of ARAV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.