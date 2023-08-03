Avid Technology (AVID) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.19, changing hands as high as $27.65 per share. Avid Technology, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVID's low point in its 52 week range is $19.7827 per share, with $33.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.