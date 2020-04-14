Avid Technology (AVID) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Avid Technology (AVID) closed at $6.07, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the audio and video technology company had gained 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVID as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AVID to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $423.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +68.63% and +2.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVID should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AVID is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, AVID is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.71, which means AVID is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AVID currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

