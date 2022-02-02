AVID Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.77, changing hands as low as $30.41 per share. Avid Technology, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVID's low point in its 52 week range is $17.79 per share, with $40.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.43.

