Avid Bioservices trading resumes

18:35 EST Avid Bioservices (CDMO) trading resumes
- GHO Capital / Ampersand Capital to acquire Avid Bioservices for $12.50 per share
- Avid Bioservices trading halted, news pending
- Avid Bioservices’ Strategic Shareholder and Governance Updates
- Avid Bioservices management to meet with KeyBanc
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
