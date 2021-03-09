Avid Bioservices' Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avid Bioservices Inc's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDMOP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.28% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, CDMOP was trading at a 18.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.02% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of $3 .

Below is a dividend history chart for CDMOP, showing historical dividend payments on Avid Bioservices Inc's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Avid Bioservices Inc's 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDMOP) is currently off about 13.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDMO) are up about 10.3%.

