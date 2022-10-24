Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Avid Bioservices' (NASDAQ:CDMO) earnings growth rate lags the 28% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 241% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 40% decline over the last twelve months.

Although Avid Bioservices has shed US$130m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Avid Bioservices moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
NasdaqCM:CDMO Earnings Per Share Growth October 24th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Avid Bioservices has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Avid Bioservices' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Avid Bioservices shareholders are down 40% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Avid Bioservices that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Avid Bioservices better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

