Avid Bioservices, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

There's been a major selloff in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with the stock down 26% to US$16.21. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and earnings both coming in very strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$22m, while the company also delivered a surprise statutory profit, against analyst expectations of a loss. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqCM:CDMO Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Avid Bioservices from three analysts is for revenues of US$111.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 38% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Avid Bioservices forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.17 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$105.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$21.67per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Avid Bioservices, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Avid Bioservices' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Avid Bioservices is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Avid Bioservices' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Avid Bioservices going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Avid Bioservices you should know about.

