Avid Bioservices Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CDMO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (Symbol: CDMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.98, changing hands as high as $16.27 per share. Avid Bioservices Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDMO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.30 per share, with $22.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.24.

