News & Insights

Stocks

Avid Bioservices to be Acquired in $1.1 Billion Deal

November 07, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avid Bioservices ( (CDMO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avid Bioservices, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization, is set to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion all-cash transaction. Shareholders will receive $12.50 per share, representing a premium to recent trading prices. The merger is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary conditions and approvals. This acquisition aims to leverage the expertise and capital of GHO and Ampersand to propel Avid’s growth and market reach.

Learn more about CDMO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.