Avid Bioservices to be Acquired in $1.1 Billion Deal

Avid Bioservices ( (CDMO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avid Bioservices, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization, is set to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners in a $1.1 billion all-cash transaction. Shareholders will receive $12.50 per share, representing a premium to recent trading prices. The merger is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary conditions and approvals. This acquisition aims to leverage the expertise and capital of GHO and Ampersand to propel Avid’s growth and market reach.

Learn more about CDMO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.