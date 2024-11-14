News & Insights

Avicanna Shows Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

November 14, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Avicanna (TSE:AVCN) has released an update.

Avicanna Inc. reported a significant 75% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching $18.8 million, with improved gross margins of 57% in Q3. The company also achieved a notable reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss and fully repaid its outstanding debenture, indicating strong financial progress.

