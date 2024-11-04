News & Insights

Avicanna Secures $800K in Private Placement

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Avicanna (TSE:AVCN) has released an update.

Avicanna Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $800,010 through the sale of units priced at $0.30 each. The funds will support the company’s operational and developmental activities, including production, manufacturing, and research. Avicanna’s diverse portfolio spans medical cannabis products, a pharmaceutical pipeline, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, underpinning its international market presence.

