Avicanna Secures $800K in Private Placement

Avicanna (TSE:AVCN) has released an update.

Avicanna Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $800,010 through the sale of units priced at $0.30 each. The funds will support the company’s operational and developmental activities, including production, manufacturing, and research. Avicanna’s diverse portfolio spans medical cannabis products, a pharmaceutical pipeline, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, underpinning its international market presence.

For further insights into TSE:AVCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.