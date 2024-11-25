Avicanna Inc. Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Avicanna Inc ( (AVCNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avicanna Inc presented to its investors.

Avicanna Inc. is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products for medical and pharmaceutical markets.

In its Q3 2024 earnings report, Avicanna Inc. announced a significant increase in revenue and improvements in its financial performance, emphasizing its strategic focus on international growth and long-term business objectives.

The company reported a 75% increase in nine-month revenue, reaching $18.8 million, along with an improved consolidated gross margin of 57%. It also achieved a growth in gross profit by 25% for the quarter and reduced its adjusted EBITDA loss by 38%. Avicanna fully repaid a debt of $1.3 million and received a U.S. patent for a cannabinoid composition, highlighting its innovation in the sector. Sales volumes also surged, with a 42% rise in finished goods sold in Q3.

The company ended the quarter with 35 commercial SKUs and 136 commercial listings, showcasing a robust product portfolio. This growth and innovation reflect Avicanna’s commitment to expanding its market footprint, particularly in international markets.

Looking ahead, Avicanna’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic direction and its ability to leverage its scientific platform and vertical integration to address unmet medical needs globally.

