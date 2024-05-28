AVIC Joy Holdings Reports Annual Loss

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) (HK:0260) has released an update.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited reported a loss for the year ended 31 December 2023, with a slight increase in loss from the previous year. The company faced a decrease in revenue and incurred significant finance costs, leading to a loss per share of HK0.83 cents. The total comprehensive expenses for the year also rose, reflecting challenges in foreign operations and exchange rates.

