AVIC Joy Holdings Faces Widened Losses

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) reported an increase in revenue to HK$2,265,000 for the first half of 2023, yet faced a widened loss of HK$23,331,000 compared to HK$19,296,000 in the same period last year. The company also experienced a significant decrease in other income and higher losses per share, escalating from HK0.29 to HK0.40. This interim financial announcement reflects the company’s challenges amid administrative and finance costs outpacing revenue growth.

