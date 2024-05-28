AVIC Joy Holdings Announces Major Disposal Deal

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) (HK:0260) has released an update.

AVIC Joy Holdings (HK) Limited has announced the continued suspension of trading and provided an update on their business operations, including a significant disposal transaction involving the sale of equity interests and receivables for HK$28,000,000, which requires shareholder approval. Additionally, the company is addressing an Administrative Judgment related to its land development subsidiary, AVIC Fujian, and will take further action based on legal advice.

