Aviation System Outages and the Headwinds of Complacency

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

Late in the evening of January 10, 2023, an important information system known as Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), run by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), went offline. The FAA was able to continue getting necessary information to pilots overnight using a phone-based backup, but this stopgap measure couldn’t keep up with the morning rush of flights; therefore, on January 11, for the first time since 9/11, the FAA grounded all commercial flights in the U.S.

About a week later, the FAA issued a statement stating that a preliminary investigation had determined that contract personnel who had been working on synchronization of the NOTAM system and its backup database had unintentionally deleted files during the procedure and inadvertently caused the system outage. The statement continued: "The agency has so far found no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent."

This disruption of flights in the U.S. was the third and largest such incident of its kind in the first 2 weeks of the new year. On January 1, chaos erupted in the Philippines after a severe power outage temporarily impacted air traffic control at the country's largest airport, disrupting hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded. Then on January 11, just one day after the U.S. NOTAM system went down, Nav Canada’s Canadian NOTAM entry system experienced an outage affecting newly issued NOTAMs at approximately 10:20am and was restored approximately at 1:15pm.

In response to the event, a spokesperson for the privately owned and operated Nav Canada said, “Mitigations were in place to support continued operations. We are still investigating the root cause of the failure. At this time, we do not believe the cause is related to the FAA outage experienced earlier today.”

NAV Canada has since said that it believes its outage was the result of a computer hardware failure and, just like the FAA, NAV Canada explicitly stated that their issue was not the result of a cyberattack. Hopefully, each of these incidents will serve as wake-up calls to inspect and modernize the existing infrastructure of airports and equipment of our civil aviation authorities, whose task it is to keep our skies safe, which I’m sure it will.

But all of this raises a bigger concern for me and it’s not one that stems from the uncanny nature of the timing of what we’ve been told are unrelated incidents, or the fact that the trading volume on Bitcoin (BTC), the preferred payment method associated with ransomware attacks, increased nearly 47% between the days of January 11 and 12. I’ll leave those far-fetched Bitcoin conspiracy theories for tinfoil hat wearers to discuss.

My concerns aren’t rooted in political ideology, nor are they in any way, shape, or form meant to disparage the exceptional professionalism on the part of the FAA or commercial airlines, or their commitment to safety, which as both licensed pilot and someone who accumulates many frequent flier miles as the CEO of a private aviation company, I can attest to firsthand. I simply believe that for too long, far too many in power and authority have taken the public’s trust and faith in air travel for granted. Further, I believe that institutionally, the focus of decision-makers has been entirely too often taken for granted a person’s need to fly, rather than how air travel can be made more beneficial for the travelers themselves, in order for them to want to fly.

If you take the time to watch the news or read the press, I believe that you’ll see that passengers have redlined their tolerance levels with air travel. From years of poorly managed policies, endless flight delays, to soaring prices and now safety systems going down, you can make the argument that air travel as we know it, is on a flight path to an inflection point. I believe that a final destination awaits the air travel industry where the winners will be only those executives, policy- and decision-makers choose now as the time to fly against the headwinds of decades-old industry complacency to restore the passengers’ trust in the institution of air travel.

Maybe they can start small by simply finding a way to eliminate “checked” carryon bags.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.