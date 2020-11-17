Zanite Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Resilience Capital and Directional Aviation, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-CEO and Director Steven Rosen, who currently serves as Co-CEO of private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners, and Co-CEO and Director Kenneth Ricci, who currently serves as a Principal of Directional Aviation Capital and is the founder and CEO of Nextant Aerospace. The company plans to target businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries with enterprise values between $600 million to $1.5 billion.



Zanite Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZNTEU. BTIG acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Aviation SPAC Zanite Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

