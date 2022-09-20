Companies
Aviation regulator met Boeing about 737 MAX's return to China

China's aviation regulator said on Tuesday it held a meeting with Boeing on Sept. 14 about the return of the 737 MAX to China.

The jet has not flown commercially in China since March 2019, when it was grounded after two fatal crashes.

The purpose of the meeting was to review improved aircraft training plans for the model, the regulator said on social media.

CAAC said it would release a revised report when the questions raised at the meeting were resolved.

