Aviation Capital Group Delivers Boeing 737 MAX 8 To LOT Polish Airlines

(RTTNews) - Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to LOT Polish Airlines. This milestone further expands ACG's relationship with the airline.

The aircraft is the first of three 737 MAX 8s scheduled to be delivered by ACG to LOT Polish Airlines over the coming months.

ACG and LOT Polish Airlines share a long-standing business relationship that began in 2017, when LOT contracted to lease three Boeing 787 aircraft from ACG.

