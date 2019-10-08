Aviation and tourism's share to UAE GDP seen at $128 bln in 20-yrs-IATA

ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The share of the aviation and tourism sector in United Arab Emirates's (UAE) economy will more than double in the next two decades to $128 billion, an official of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Currently they contribute $47.4 billion to the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP), accounting for 13% of its GDP, said Mohammad Albakri, regional vice president of Africa & Middle East at an IATA event.

UAE's aviation and tourism market is likely to support 1.4 million jobs in the next 20 years, from 800,000 jobs now, he said.

UAE is home to two of the biggest global airlines, Emirates and Etihad.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Saeed Azhar & Shri Navaratnam )

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.