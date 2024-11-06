Aviat Networks Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.71, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 16.77% lower than the prior average price target of $47.71.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Aviat Networks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Lowers Buy $27.00 $45.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Lowers Buy $39.00 $43.00 Erik Suppiger JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Lowers Buy $45.00 $51.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $55.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $40.00 $50.00

Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It designs, manufactures and sells wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators around the world. The company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aviat Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.91% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aviat Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aviat Networks's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aviat Networks's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Aviat Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

