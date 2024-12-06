Aviat Networks participates in a conference call with Lake Street

Conference call with CEO Smith and CFO Connaway will be held on December 11 at 2 pm hosted by Lake Street. Webcast Link
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AVNW:
- Aviat Networks management to meet virtually with Lake Street
- Aviat Networks’ Annual Meeting Highlights Shareholder Engagement
- Aviat Networks price target lowered to $27 from $45 at Lake Street
- Aviat Networks price target lowered to $27 from $35 at Northland
- Aviat Networks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.