Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shareholders have earned a 34% CAGR over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) share price has soared 329% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 7.9% in the last week. But note that the broader market is down 4.0% since last week, and this may have impacted Aviat Networks' share price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Aviat Networks moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Aviat Networks share price is up 313% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 290% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 60% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 3.01.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:AVNW Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

We know that Aviat Networks has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Aviat Networks has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 34%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aviat Networks (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

