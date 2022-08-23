Aviat Networks Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $4.5 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $2.8 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Aviat Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.8 million or $0.67 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $77.4 million from $71.7 million last year.
Aviat Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $4.5 Mln. vs. $2.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $77.4 Mln vs. $71.7 Mln last year.
