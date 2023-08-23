Aviat Networks Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.3 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $4.5 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aviat Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.3 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $91.2 million from $77.4 million last year.

Aviat Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $3.3 Mln. vs. $4.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $91.2 Mln vs. $77.4 Mln last year.

