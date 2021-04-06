Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stocks Shoot Up 56% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 56% gain in the last month alone. This latest share price bounce rounds out a remarkable 886% gain over the last twelve months.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may consider Aviat Networks as a stock to potentially avoid with its 31.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Aviat Networks certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:AVNW Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For Aviat Networks?

Aviat Networks' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 126%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 457% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 34% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 20%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Aviat Networks' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Aviat Networks shares have received a push in the right direction, but its P/E is elevated too. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Aviat Networks' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Aviat Networks that you should be aware of.

