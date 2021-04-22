Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) closed at $29.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AVNW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AVNW to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64 million, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $265 million, which would represent changes of +186.84% and +11.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AVNW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AVNW currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AVNW has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.83.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVNW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

