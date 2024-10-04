Aviat Networks Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.5 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $3.8 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aviat Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.2 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $116.7 million from $91.1 million last year.

Aviat Networks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.5 Mln. vs. $3.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $116.7 Mln vs. $91.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.